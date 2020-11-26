La Joya High has been one of the Rio Grande Valley’s most active teams thus far, and it shows in the Coyotes’ 5-0 overall record this year.

The Coyotes ended their 2019-20 season in the first round of the playoffs after beating McAllen Memorial in a play-in game on a thrilling buzzer-beater 3. Now, La Joya High and its returning core, who gained valuable experience last season, are carrying over the momentum.

La Joya has already picked up wins over playoff-caliber teams like Harlingen High, San Perlita and Santa Rosa, and cruised to an 86-57 victory over Sharyland High on Tuesday morning.

Senior post Bernie Vera is averaging 20.7 points and nine rebounds per game. Senior guard Cesar Villarreal is putting up 14.3 points, 6.3 boards and three assists per game. And sophomore guard Ethan Moya has upped his scoring average by more than 11 points per game to 16.7 this season to go with nine rebounds, four assists, 2.3 steals and one block per.

La Joya High will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as it visits the Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0) at Edcouch-Elsa High School.

SCORING IN BUNCHES

Edinburg Economedes junior forward Ray De Leon was named The Monitor’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2019-20 season after a sensational varsity debut with the Jaguars.

As a sophomore last season, De Leon averaged 14.4 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks.

In four games this season, De Leon has scored 23 against Los Fresnos, 34 against Sharyland Pioneer, 39 against Brownsville Hanna and 32 against Laredo LBJ for an average of 32 points per game.

And his impact on the game remains even without the offensive production.

So far, the Economedes forward is averaging 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

De Leon and Edinburg Economedes host the Weslaco High Panthers (2-1, 0-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Economedes High School.

ROWE TOPS VELA

Edinburg Vela hosted McAllen Rowe on Tuesday as the two Rio Grande Valley hoops powerhouses collided in an early season marquee matchup.

Both teams advanced to the third round of the playoffs last season, but the Warriors got the better of the SaberCats in a 65-44 win.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Warriors turned up the intensity over the next three as Rowe took a 10-point advantage into the half.

Rowe’s Patrick Tarbutton led the Warriors with 18 points, while Julian Avila and Darren Manriquez added 13 and 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, Edinburg Vela’s Jacob Rodriguez and Tony Requeña led the SaberCats with 11 points apiece.

The SaberCats (1-3, 0-0) look to bounce back against Brownsville Hanna (2-3, 0-0) at 12:30 p.m. Friday, while Rowe (2-2, 0-0) squares off with Los Fresnos (4-0, 0-0) at 1 p.m. Friday at Rowe High School.

bramos@themonitor.com