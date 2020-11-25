Vaqueros return to hardwood but fall to Longhorns in season opener

AUSTIN — The UTRGV Vaqueros walked back onto the hardwood after halftime needing a spark.

The visitors trailed the No. 19 Texas Longhorns by 16 at the break but started the second half with the ball. UTRGV guard Chris Freeman scooped up a miss off the front of the rebound and fed it to sophomore forward Quinton Johnson II, who knocked down a quick mid-range jumper.

But the Vaqueros didn’t have time to catch their breath or embark on a run to start the half, as Texas power forward Greg Brown III dribbled past a defender at the 3-point line and hammered down a ferocious, rim-rattling slam that gave his team all the momentum, as Texas used a big second half to top UTRGV 91-55 in a physical, defensive season opener for both teams Wednesday night in front of few hundred social-distanced fans at the Erwin Center in downtown Austin.

“I was proud of my guys’ effort,” UTRGV head basketball coach Lew Hill said. “We didn’t play the smartest game, but our kids showed a little bit of fight, which was good to see given what we’ve been through.”

“Our mentality is good. I just told (our players) that Texas is good, but I don’t think they’re 35 points better than us,” he added. “They were tonight, so I have to give them credit and tip my hat off to them, but I think it was just things that we didn’t do consistently, but we had our moments.”

It was the first competitive game for UTRGV, who entered Wednesday’s non-conference clash having won eight of their last 10 games, in nearly eight months. The last time the Vaqueros took the court was in a 79-76 overtime win over California Baptist in last season’s Western Athletic Conference regular-season finale.

It was a long road back to the hardwood for the Vaqueros, who were unable to participate in the 2020 WAC Men’s Basketball Tournament and faced numerous difficulties in resuming in-person practices as a team that included a two-week, program-wide quarantine in the preseason.

“Our preparation was totally different. We would have been here last night, but we didn’t come until (Wednesday), so we just got here. Our whole preparation would have been different,” Hill said. “Our practices would have been different leading up, but it wasn’t so we’ve got to adapt and adjust because this year is going to be totally different and as we go along, we’ve got to get used to that.”

“It feels good preparing for games again,” he added. “It feels good to be out there with the referees and the crowd, even though it wasn’t a big crowd tonight because there won’t be many big crowds this year, but just the comradery of the guys and watching the guys prepare, it was awesome. It’s exciting any time you get to play basketball.”

UTRGV found itself in an early 5-0 hole after Texas junior Courtney Ramey tallied the game’s first five points on a pair of layups, one of which was part of a three-point play.

The team struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the early going and started the game with 1-of-10 shooting from the floor. That helped Ramey and the Longhorns race out to an early advantage in a game that was defined by physical play on both side in the low post.

“They’re deep, they’re long and they’re athletic. They block shots, they defend and they really shot the ball well tonight,” Hill said of the Longhorns. “The sky is the limit for them as long as they keep sticking together and playing for one another, I think they can accomplish anything.”

The Vaqueros were able to draw the Longhorns into some early foul trouble, which slowed the tempo of the game down. That initially seemed to work in UTRGV’s favor, as the team’s offense struggled to match Texas’ speed and upbeat tempo, but the Longhorns adjusted.

They began double-teaming UTRGV senior point guard Javon Levi — the two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year — on the dribble as he tried to drive the lane and get to the rim. That threw the Vaqueros offense out of sync and made it difficult for the visitors in the battle of the boards defensively.

Freeman and Johnson, meanwhile, stepped up for UTRGV on the offensive end.

“Quinton (Johnson) came out, executed and did what we asked him to do,” Hill said. “He shot-faked a lot, he got to the free-throw line, drove and didn’t take as many contested shots. He’s learning the game and the game is slowing down for him, but I thought he competed at a high level tonight. I thought he was probably our most consistent player overall tonight.”

The Vaqueros entered the half trailing Texas 45-29 and tried to claw back into the game with defense and 3-point shooting.

The 19th-ranked Longhorns proved to be too much offensively and defensively, though, holding UTRGV to 20.0% shooting from behind the 3-point arc while also combining to shoot 75.0% from the field in the second half.

The Vaqueros owned slight leads in second-chance points (18) and offensive rebounds (15) for the game but were outrebounded by the Longhorns 54-36 on the glass. UTRGV was without graduate transfer center Jeff Otchere, the 2018-19 America East Defensive Player of the Year, who did not travel due to a preseason injury.

“I think we outrebounded them, but we missed a lot of shots too though,” Hill said. “Offensive rebounds can be fool’s gold if you’re missing too many shots because there are more opportunities, but I just love the fact that they went and competed on the boards. Overall, just the toughness of our team showed so I was proud of that.”

Ramey led the scoring for Texas with a game-high 20 points, while Johnson tallied 13 as UTRGV’s leading scorer.

The Vaqueros will be back in action for their home opener against the UTSA Roadrunners at 3 p.m. Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Fans will not be admitted due to health and safety concerns.

“If nothing goes wrong, we’ll prepare differently. Today was a little off, but there are no excuses and we’ve still got to figure it out,” Hill said. “What I want to see is us moving that ball a little bit more, talking and communicating a little better and just having longer spurts of consistency.”

