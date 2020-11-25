“… And here we are going into tomorrow to give thanks to our Lord and to all the things that we do have, and I think that what we must learn is to hope that tomorrow will be better and that this is a temporary situation. The way we’re going to make it better is by all of us working together to make it better.”

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

BY ELSA CAVAZOS AND MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ | STAFF WRITERS

This Thanksgiving, local officials and community leaders shared what they are grateful for amid the turmoil that a global pandemic has caused in the Rio Grande Valley, where the toll on lives and livelihoods has been devastating.

Asked what he was thankful for, a reason to hope was on the mind of Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, who in 2020 has led the efforts of Upper Valley local governments in combating COVID-19 and urging a community accustomed to gathering to adhere to social distancing and mask requirements.

“As county judge, being responsible as a top emergency manager for Hidalgo County, this period of time has been very difficult because this virus has caused a lot of pain for almost everybody. It has had health implications. It has had financial implications. It has had emotional implications. It has had religious implications,” Cortez said Wednesday. “… And here we are going into tomorrow to give thanks to our Lord and to all the things that we do have, and I think that what we must learn is to hope that tomorrow will be better and that this is a temporary situation.

“The way we’re going to make it better is by all of us working together to make it better.”

Cortez also called on the public to respect the lives of their neighbors by wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from people and washing their hands — doing all that has been proven to work in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The county judge then announced officials’ efforts to pay tribute to those who’ve suffered throughout the pandemic, in which more than 2,000 residents of Hidalgo County lost their lives to the disease.

“Today, we’re gathering pictures of family members that have passed because of COVID, and I thought that there’s no better way to spend some of our Thanksgiving week than trying to accumulate a memorial to those who lost their lives to COVID, and to the families that had to take care of them and to the healthcare workers that had to take care of them through their suffering and then to their death,” Cortez said. “It’s not easy to put someone’s body in a refrigerated truck. It’s not easy to have a loved one that you can’t touch. We need to pay tribute to those families who’ve went through that ultimate pain, and we want to form a memorial for those people.”

Encouragement remains with Cortez, who further noted that the community, he believes, will emerge stronger if residents work together to protect each other.

For Dr. Carlos J. Cardenas of DHR Health in Edinburg, considering his sources of gratefulness prompted too many people and circumstances to list.

Off the top of his head, though?

“When I think about it, I am incredibly thankful for the fact that this community came together to bring the medical school here,” said Cardenas, who himself contracted and survived COVID-19. “It is that effort that brought the research institute here at the hospital and medical school that allowed us to test.”

Cardenas was referring to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine and its partnership with the local healthcare institution creating avenues for research that paved the way for different treatment options here.

“We were able to have access to plasma treatment, remdesivir, which is another treatment, and likely antibody treatment. Those are the things that immediately come to mind when I say I’m thankful,” he added.

Born and raised in the same community he now serves in his capacity as a medical official, Cardenas said it was important for him to recognize — in addition to “all the physicians at DHR” — the work of Sherri Abendroth, their incident command leader, whose work he said aided in efforts to save lives during the height of the pandemic.

“I’m thankful for the human side of this, the front line staff, all of the ones who have been right there,” Cardenas said. “I myself had COVID and was hospitalized, and they took care of me.”

Bill Reagan, executive director of Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen, looked no further than the men and women who help him every day, which he described as courageous and dedicated.

The 2018 recipient of the Rio Grande Valley Citizen of the Year, an honor bestowed by The Monitor, The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star, Reagan said he’s grateful for their many sacrifices.

“They are all front line workers just like the people in nursing homes and hospitals. They have carried out their job without complaint and without fear. I just can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of them,” Reagan said. “I am also grateful for the support of the community through the CARES Act to enable us to provide the kind of services we need to provide during this time.”

Through the funding he received, Reagan said he had written $400,000 worth of checks to help people in need pay for their rent, utilities and sometimes mortgages.

“Personally, I am grateful for my family. I could not be more blessed,” he said.

Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell shared similar sentiments about his family and front line workers.

“It [family] always comes first, but I am also very grateful to the community of Harlingen, who has persevered fearlessly during this pandemic. Our hospital workers and first responders and front line workers at grocery stores have done their part to get us through this crisis. I am grateful for them and what they have done,” Boswell said. “The focus is on everybody doing their part and working hard in the face of unusual situations.”

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said he was grateful for the community, even those who disagreed with him, because it helped him think things through and make the best possible decisions.

“As difficult and as tragic and as trying as 2020 has been because of COVID-19, it’s also a stark reminder of the many blessings that many, if not all of us take for granted on a daily basis. Unfortunately, it’s only when we have to deal with difficulties and tragedies in our lives that we realize and refocus on what’s truly important,” he said.

“So, I’m very thankful for my family and my children and my mom, my friends, and I’m thankful to the Cameron County community that has been so supportive of me and the difficult decisions that I’ve had to make during this trying time,” Treviño said.

As a self-described optimist, the county judge said he’s hopeful for better days to come.

“Having gone through loss in my own personal life, I’ve always tried to be a ‘half-full’ individual and more optimistic. … In spite of a difficult year that we’ve had, I know that things will get better,” he said.



Brownsville Herald staff writer Steve Clark contributed to this report.