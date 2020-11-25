MISSION — The 7th Annual Snakeskin Classic between crosstown rivals Sharyland Pioneer and Sharyland High delivered a high-flying shootout as the Diamondbacks topped the Rattlers 54-41 in a District 16-5A Division II duel Wednesday night at Richard Thompson Stadium.

The win clinches the top spot in District 16-5A DII’s West Zone as Pioneer improves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.

We knew it was going to be like this, they’re a good football team. We watched them on film and they’re good with good athletes just like us,” Pioneer head coach Tom Lee said. “It seemed the team that had the ball last was going to get the victory and we were that team tonight.”

Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger put on a show for all four quarters as the UTSA commit accounted for seven total touchdowns — four passing and three rushing.

But Sharyland High refused to back down.

The Rattlers repeatedly responded each time the Diamondbacks scored as quarterback Benji Valdivia led the way with his arm and legs. Running back Rolie Saenz and receiver AJ Madrigal also emerged as standouts as Saenz scored two touchdowns and Madrigal came up with big catches down the stretch.

But with all the offense the Diamondbacks and Rattlers put up Wednesday, it was a defensive play that sealed the game.

Sharyland had the ball down 48-41 with :49 left to play. Needing to move down field quickly, the Rattlers looked to throw — but Pioneer defensive back Alex Vasquez jumped a short route on the right sideline and ran it back for to complete the pick-six and the win.

Next up for Pioneer (4-0, 3-0) is the District 16-5A Division II Championship game against Mercedes (5-0, 3-0) . The game is currently scheduled for Friday, but a time and place are to be determined.

Meanwhile, Sharyland High (2-1, 1-1) has a quick turnaround on its hands as the Rattlers take on Mission Veterans (1-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Monday at Richard Thompson Stadium. The winner between the Rattlers and Patriots will earn the No. 2-seed in the West Zone.

