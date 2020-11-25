McALLEN — For the Chabad Rio Grande Valley community, the Thanksgiving season is more than an opportunity to give thanks, but a chance to give.

The urge to give is embedded in the fabric of the Chabad RGV community, whether it’s donating food and clothing to needy families, bringing toys to children in hospitals, cleaning parks, and more recently, distributing over 6,000 free masks to anyone who may need some.

With the pandemic still looming over the Rio Grande Valley, the Chabad RGV community still managed to come together and provide 20 turkeys for local veterans in need.

“It’s important for us to pay attention to the needs of the community, especially now during the COVID crisis,” Rabbi Asher Hecht said.

He explained that his community has been donating turkeys to needy families for 10 years. He said that he was given the idea to donate turkeys to veterans in need by James DuTremaine, commander of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Rio Grande Valley and a member of the synagogue, and Chabad has been doing that for the last four years.

This year’s turkey distribution proved to be more of a challenge because of the pandemic, but it was met head-on by both the Chabad RGV community and the motorcycle association.

“This is our way of showing our thanks, our community giving back,” Hecht said. “Even though it’s going to be in this COVID atmosphere, we’re still doing it. We have to purge forward in times like this. We can’t stop things. There’s still the needs of the community that we have to pay attention to, we just have to find creative ways to do it. That’s why we’re here today. That’s what our focus is. We hope that the people who get these turkeys will in some way get a bit of joy and nourishment to their lives.

“It’s smaller manpower, but the love is the same.”

On Tuesday afternoon, five members of the motorcycle association arrived on their bikes to collect the turkeys and deliver them to Sip & Shop Coffee & Gift Shoppe in Elsa. There, the turkeys were distributed in non-contact fashion.

Joe “Crash” Fusco is a retired Army specialist who has been a part of the motorcycle association for just over two years. This is his third time participating in the turkey distribution with the local synagogue.

“The veterans in need — we still think about them, we still honor them, and we’re there for them,” Fusco, who serves as the organization’s public relations officer, said. “Whatever they need, if we can do it, we will do it.”

Fusco explained that the motorcycle association also serves as a source for information for local veterans who are seeking help of any kind. He said that the group helps point veterans in the right direction in order to receive the help they need.

He also explained that the holiday season can be a depressing and lonely time for veterans who are unable to leave their homes due to financial issues or struggles with mental illnesses, let alone COVID-19.

“We do whatever we can to help them and to show them that they’re not forgotten, they’re not left behind, and we still care,” Fusco said. “There’s someone still there for them.

“Something like this lets them feel good and know that we still care.”

Information about the motorcycle association can be found on their Facebook page.

Chabad RGV also continues to distribute free facemasks Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from their location at 601 W. Dove Ave. in McAllen.