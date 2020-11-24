McAllen man accused in fatal Halloween crash receives lower bond

A 22-year-old McAllen man accused of driving drunk and killing a woman on Halloween had his bond reduced Monday afternoon.

Jorge Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez, who appeared from jail in a wheelchair via videoconferencing, is charged with intoxication manslaughter over allegations he was intoxicated when he veered into oncoming traffic at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 31 and killed 48-year-old Guadalupe Macias.

The man was booked into jail on Nov. 13 after spending time in the hospital for the injuries he sustained during the crash.

McAllen police say Hernandez was driving a red Chevrolet Silverado at around 5:53 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 3200 block of South Ware Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a gray Chevrole Equinox driven by Macias.

Macias died less than an hour later.

On Monday, state District Judge Noe Gonzalez reduced Hernandez’s $350,000 bond to $100,000 with multiple conditions, including house arrest, alcohol testing and that the man surrender his driver’s license.

Prosecutor Vance Gonzales told the judge the state was opposed to a bond reduction arguing Hernandez, who’s under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals , is a potential flight risk.

That man’s attorney, Billy J. Chapa, however, argued that his client, who has been in the country since his parents brought him here at the age of 2, is not a flight risk and has significant ties to the community.

As evidence, Chapa filed several letters from community members who know Hernandez from the church he used to attend.

Hernandez also told the judge during the hearing that he owns his own company that sells spices to restaurants.

The man’s wife is also 30-weeks pregnant and that since he has no criminal record and is recovering from surgery related to his injuries, his attorney argued that he is a good candidate for a lower bond.