10 virus deaths, 655 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 655 new cases of the virus.

The death toll there is now 2,044, and cases now total 41,469, according to a county release.

The deaths include three residents from Pharr residents, two from Edinburg, two from McAllen, one from Donna, one from Mission and another from Weslaco. The youngest among them is a Weslaco woman in her 30s.

County officials also confirmed 545 individuals recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving 2,001 active cases in the county. So far, a total of 37,424 people have recovered from the disease.

There currently are 180 people in local hospitals because of the virus, of which 72 are in intensive care units, according to the release.

The county has administered 236,471 virus tests so far, of which 195,174 have come back negative.