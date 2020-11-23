ROUND ROCK — Day 1 of the University Interscholastic League’s Cross-Country State Championships — the first UIL state championship event for an individual sport held in nearly nine months since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — was a day of competition and celebration for a host of Rio Grande Valley runners.

While individual runners from a wide array of Valley schools will be competing in the two-day event, Monday afternoon’s action was highlighted by a pair of 5A teammates from Donna High on the boys team and the Sharyland High girls team.

Donna junior Kevin Hernandez, who narrowly missed out on trips to the Class 5A state championships as both a freshman and sophomore, made his dreams a reality by reaching the pinnacle of the sport at the high school level and competing amongst Texas’ most elite runners for a state title.

“It feels good. I finally made state and it was one of my goals from the start,” said Hernandez, surrounded by supporters at the finish line who made the trip north from Donna.

“But I’m here, and I’m just thankful that I finished today with a good PR. It was good and I felt very good,” he added. “I finished top four or five at regionals and I just kept the momentum going to state. I kept on training and training and waking up early in the morning throughout the summer during those hot days in the Valley. Hard work pays off and it finally did for me. These past two years as a freshman and sophomore I didn’t make it, but now I have and it feels great now to make it here with the best of the best.”

Hernandez, who tallied the second-fastest time of any RGV runners at the state meet, was also thankful to compete alongside his Donna High cross-country teammate Eric Chavez Carreon after the duo tirelessly prepared throughout the offseason for a shot to compete that they weren’t sure they would get this year.

“It was a special day for both me and my teammate, Erick. It’s both our first times at state and he’s a senior. He’s the best and we’re just very grateful for this experience. I’m very, very happy to be here and say that I ran with the best of the best,” Hernandez said. “COVID didn’t stop me from training. Even if I was by myself, I went through those hard workouts by myself and long runs by myself. That didn’t stop me. I kept on training because it’s been one of my goals to make it state since Day 1, and it all paid off.”

PSJA Memorial senior Wiliam Macias, who was making his second straight UIL state championship appearance after finishing second in the Class 5A Region IV meet, recorded the fastest time of any Valley athlete competing Monday (15:24.75), finishing in 14th place overall, slightly ahead of Hernandez and Chavez Carreon.

Hernandez finished 20th for Donna, while McAllen High senior Ismael Hernandez clocked in at 41st overall as the next two fastest times for Valley runners in the Class 5A boys meet. The McHi Bulldogs boys team, which was making its first cross country state championship appearance in more than 40 years, placed 11th out of 12 teams that advanced from the regional meets.

Alex Canales from Rio Grande City and Rene Tamez from Weslaco East also finished within the top 100 for their schools to cap off stellar individual seasons.

On the girls side, though, Sharyland High teammates Danielle Salinas and Daylah Vega stole the show in a race that also included La Joya Palmview’s Destiny Quintanilla.

Salinas topped off an excellent performance at state with a top 25 finish overall in 5A, clocking in with the fastest time of any girls representing the RGV on Monday (18:33.33).

“It was tiring, but I did pretty good,” Salinas said. “It feels good (to be here with Vega). I like having the constant pressure on each other. We train together and she pushes me to do better.”

Salinas added that she was appreciative of the opportunity to compete with her teammate, Vega, on the state’s largest stage especially given all the unique obstacles this season presented to the Rattlers’ cross country program and others spread across the Valley.

“We couldn’t train much as a team. It’s just hard to be competitive with yourself, but once we started training together as a team (again) my times started dropping,” she said. “We worried all last week thinking, ‘Are they going to cancel it? Are they going to cancel this meet?’ But I’m just thrilled to be here.”

In other state championship action Monday at the Class 3A level, Edinburg IDEA senior Joel Solis clocked the fastest time of any Valley athlete at that classification level (17:32.63) and joined Pharr IDEA junior Jesus Cotero in finishing inside the top 100 with Edinburg IDEA senior Fabian Garcia finishing not far behind.

Victoria Velazquez of LaSara finished with the top time (14:00.30) of any Valley girls at the Class 1A level and finished 49th overall statewide, followed not far behind by junior teammate Selissa Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, juniors Diego Ortiz and James Herrera of San Perlita logged the two best individual finishes for boys RGV runners at the Class 1A meet. The San Perlita boys squad also recorded a 12th-place team finish.

UIL Cross Country State Championship Results

Monday

Round Rock

Team results

Boys

Class 5A

1. Grapevine, 61; 2. Boerne Champion, 104; 3. Denton, 131; 11. McAllen High, 231.

Class 3A

1. Presidio, 65; 2. Valley View, 101; 3. Whitesboro, 103. 4.

Class 1A

1. Miller Grove, 24; 2. Saltillo, 112; 3. Jayton, 120; 12. San Perlita, 278.

Girls

Class 5A

1. Boerne Champion, 76; 2. Grapevine, 89; 3. Colleyville Heritage, 91.

Class 3A

1. Lago Vista, 67; 2. Holliday, 85; 3. San Antonio Cole, 98.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 51; 2. Miller Grove, 70; 3. Imperial Buena Vista, 98.

Individual results

Boys

Top 10 Class 5A

1. Walker St. John, Grapevine, 14:42.20; 2. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock, 14:44.21; 3. David Mora, Lubbock Monterey, 14:56.98; 14. William Macias, PSJA Memorial, 15:24.75; 20. Kevin Hernandez, Donna High, 15:35.56; 41. Ismael Hernandez, McAllen High, 16:06.80; 53. Erick Chavez Carreon, Donna High, 16:13.34; 61. Hunter Herrera, McAllen High, 16:21.57; 62. Alex Canales, Rio Grande City, 16:22.19; 80. Joe Rios, McAllen High, 16:36.76; 93. Rene Tamez, Weslaco East, 16:52.97; 100. Julio Alaniz, McAllen High, 17:02.21; 101. Rodrigo Velasquez, McAllen High, 17:03.81; 109. Matt Gonzalez, McAllen High, 17:18.79; 115. Cesar Ramirez, Sharyland Pioneer, 17:42.18.

Top 10 Class 3A

1. William Boyce, Onalaska, 15:38.72; 2. Marco Rey, Presidio, 15:51.78; 3. Wyatt Hoover, Poth,15:52.40; 76. Joel Solis, Edinburg IDEA, 17:32.63; 81. Jesus A. Cotero, IDEA Pharr, 17:37.31; 105. Fabian Garcia, Edinburg IDEA, 18:10.62.

Top 10 Class 1A

1. Isaiah Billingsly, Miller Grove, 15:22.33; 2. Garrett Tarver, Saltillo, 15:40.80; 3. Brandon Passmann, Guthrie, 15:46.64; 79. Diego Ortiz, San Perlita, 18:58.04; 80. James Herrera, San Perlita, 19:00.78; 95. Ely Terry, San Perlita, 19:38.50; 102. Jose Lozano, San Perlita, 20:11.10; 111. Diego Alejo, San Perlita, 21:28.06; 115. Samuel Conde, San Perlita, 21:56.80.

Girls

Top 10 Class 5A

1. Isabel Conde De Frankenberg, Cedar Park, 17:10.65; 2. Cameron Fawcett, Dallas Highland Park, 17:29.01; 3. Anastacia Gonzalez, Boerne Champion, 17:32.42; 25. Danielle Salinas, Sharyland High, 18:33.33; 96. Daylah Vega, Sharyland High, 19:49.37; 110. Destiny Quintanilla, La Joya Palmview, 20:22.22.

Top 10 Class 3A

1. Yierra Flemings, Cameron Yoe, 11:48.49; 2. Finley Hunting, San Antonio Cole, 11:52.97; 3. Braylen Lusby, Spearman, 12:01.49.

Top 10 Class 1A

1. Taytum Goodman, Earth Spring Lake, 11:18.29, 2. Emma Kleman, Nazareth, 12:15.55; 3. Bailey Neal, Sulphur Bluff, 12:18.83; 49. Victoria Velazquez, Lasara, 14:00.30; 86. Selissa Gonzalez, Lasara, 14:40.18.

Email: amcculloch@themonitor.com

Twitter: @ByAndyMcCulloch