State says healthcare workers will be first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers who are likely to provide direct care to COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will be the first group in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, according to a news release issued by the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

That recommendation was made by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) which was created by the Texas Department of State Health Services to make recommendations on vaccine distribution.

Based on those recommendations, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) unveiled guidelines Monday for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to begin as early as next month.

Distribution will be based on the following criteria:

Protecting healthcare workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the healthcare infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a news release. “This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”

The healthcare workers who will be first in line include hospital staff, employees of long-term care facilities, emergency medical services workers, and home healthcare workers.

EVAP will continue making recommendations on how and when to roll out the vaccine to other critical groups, according to the news release.