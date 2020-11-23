Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Weslaco East dominant in a win over Brownsville Veterans 49-0 Delcia Lopez - November 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Weslaco East’s Giovanni Guerra (23) with a stiff arm on Brownsville Veterans Jose Moreno (11) and Edgar Nohpal (7) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s defender Giovanni Barrera (28) attempts to wrap up Brownsville Veterans quarterback Miguel Ortiz (15) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s Avery Bowen (1) with hard running against Brownsville Veterans defense during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s Avery Bowen (1) bursts up the middle against Brownsville Veterans defender Jacob Garcia (14) and Diego Varela (8) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s defenders Leo Guerra (99) and Jordan Velasquez (5) sack Brownsville Veterans quarterback Miguel Ortiz (15) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s Giovanni Guerra (23) gets past Brownsville Veterans Edgar Nohpal (7) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s Edward Villalobos (3) misses a catch in the end zone as Brownsville Veterans defender Edgar Nohpal (7) defends on the play during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s Giovanni Guerra (23) pulls the jersey on Brownsville Veterans Angel Ramirez (2) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco East’s Avery Bowen (1) releases a pass against Brownsville Veterans defense William Wassen (45) during the first half of a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Monday, Nov. 22,2020 in Wesalco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Los Fresnos Rodeo cancelled due to virus concerns State XC Championships: Donna boys, Sharyland girls excel in Day 1 Too Strong: Weslaco East steamrolls Brownsville Veterans New cases remain high at 729 in Hidalgo County Catholic Church cancels Guadalupe pilgrimage over pandemic