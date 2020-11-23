New cases remain high at 729 in Hidalgo County; 4 die

Hidalgo County reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 729 new cases Monday morning.

The deaths include a man in his 50s from Mercedes, a woman older than 70 from Mission, a man in his 50s from Pharr and a woman older than 70 from an undisclosed location.

The COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County now stands at 2,034.

The new cases raise that total to 40,814. There are currently 184 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 70 are in intensive care units.

The county also announced that 1,157 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 36,879. There were 1,901 net active cases as of Monday morning.

The county has administered a total of 233,772 COVID-19 tests, and 192,328 of those tests have been negative.