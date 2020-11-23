Los Fresnos Rodeo cancelled by virus

Organizers say they have voted to cancel the 2021 Los Fresnos Rodeo.

The Los Fresnos Rodeo committee says the decision was hard to make and made in consideration of the health and safety of spectators, contestants, volunteers and community.

“Just after our Rodeo last year, the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed our lives, impacting our work, play, schools, Churches, families, and our peace of mind,” the group posted on Facebook. “It has impacted families with sickness and the loss of life. The pandemic tragically struck our committee, taking the life of our Chairman Mike Todd. Mike was a Charter Member and key person for the Rodeo during the last 32 years.”

The event is known as the “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” and includes a livestock show, parade, carnival, concert and professional rodeo. It was scheduled to take place Feb. 19, 20 and 21, 2021.

The rodeo committee says it will still be offering scholarships to Cameron County High School Seniors in 2021.