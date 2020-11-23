Baby born near Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers in Brownsville helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby Sunday night when she went into labor shortly after crossing the Rio Grande.

In a news release, CBP said the officers observed a person walking on the levee road near the Rio Grande. Upon arrival at her location, they discovered a distressed female, later identified as an adult Honduran citizen, experiencing labor pains. Agents immediately requested EMS and advised the Brownsville Border Patrol Station of the situation.

While awaiting the arrival of EMS, the woman went into labor requiring the agents and officers to deliver the baby. CBP personnel cared for and provided medical attention to the newborn and mother until EMS arrived. EMS personnel then transported mother and child to a nearby hospital, the news release stated.

The release added that even with the spread of COVID-19, “human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”