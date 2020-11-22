Several girls basketball teams across the Rio Grande Valley earned marquee road wins over the weekend in non-district play, but none did so in more dominant fashion than Edinburg High.
The Bobcats traveled to face the Harlingen South Hawks on Friday and the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks, two teams that should figure into the playoff races in Districts 32-6A and 31-5A, respectively.
Edinburg High rolled to a 51-point road win Friday and scored 80 or more points for the second game in a row, becoming the only boys or girls basketball team in the RGV to cross that offensive threshold twice in a game this season.
The Bobcats followed that up early Saturday morning with a victory over the Diamondbacks, one of the top 5A girls basketball squads across South Texas, in a matchup of several of the Valley’s top senior stars in Edinburg High’s A’nnika Sanez, Julissah Santa Maria and Daysha Tijerina and Sharyland Pioneer’s Audry and Carly Hornaday.
The back-to-back wins have put the Bobcats on a three-game winning streak since falling to the Harlingen High Cardinals in their season opener.
The other significant win of the weekend came out of the Valley, as the PSJA North Raiders went on the road to topple a talented Laredo Nixon team that should make a repeat appearance in the Class 6A playoffs this season.
Guard Carolina Sanchez and forward Emma Lucio combined for 31 points for the Raiders, while center Trinity Bane, one of the RGV’s elite defensive posts, added another 14 points for PSJA North in a 12-point, defensive team win.
Elsewhere across the Valley, Brownsville Hanna earned a narrow road victory over the Mercedes Tigers, while the Weslaco High Panthers downed the McAllen Memorial Mustangs in a pair of games featuring District 32-6A contenders.
The Mustangs rebounded in a big way Saturday by tallying a win at Class 6A La Joya High, while Mercedes fell to a talented McAllen Rowe Warriors squad in McAllen.
The Warriors guard-post combo of Destiny Menchaca and Yulissa Yebra has led the team to a 4-1 start, as Rowe looks to challenge a pair of reigning district champions in McAllen Memorial and Sharyland Pioneer in District 31-5A.
In District 30-5A, however, one team continues to set itself apart from the pack in early-season action.
The Rio Grande City Rattlers, one of the youngest teams in the RGV, has cruised to a 4-0 record to start the season with a quality home win over a tough Valley View Tigers team Friday and a dominant road victory over the La Joya Juarez-Lincoln Huskies on Saturday afternoon.
Valley Girls HS Basketball Scores
Nov. 21, 2020
Friday’s Games
Non-District
Brownsville Hanna 38, Mercedes 32
Edinburg High 81, Harlingen South 30
McAllen High 48, Mission High 37
Los Fresnos 40, Weslaco East 14
PSJA High 38, Santa Maria 20
Rio Grande City 40, Valley View 33
Roma vs. PSJA Memorial, not reported
San Perlita 66, San Benito 47
Weslaco High 52, McAllen Memorial 39
Saturday’s Games
Non-District
Brownsville Hanna vs. La Joya Palmview, not reported
Brownsville St. Joseph 61, Valley View 45
Edinburg Economedes vs. PSJA Southwest, not reported
Edinburg High 47, Sharyland Pioneer 28
McAllen Rowe 48, Mercedes 28
PSJA High 47, Harlingen South 30
PSJA North 50, Laredo Nixon 38
Rio Hondo 75, Brownsville Rivera 26
Rio Grande City 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 24
Roma vs. Edcouch-Elsa, not reported
San Isidro 35, Raymondville 25
San Perlita 75, PSJA Memorial 51
VALLEY HS GIRLS
BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Friday’s Games
Non-District
PSJA HIGH 38, SANTA MARIA 20
PSJA High 16 4 7 11 — 38
Santa Maria 5 3 4 8 — 20
PSJA HIGH (38): Heaven Estrada 8, Lesly Tinoco 8, Tiara Martinez 6, Trinity Martinez 4, Jeovana Martinez 3, Jackie Molina 2, Martha Osorio 2.
SANTA MARIA (20): Yazmin Cantu 8, Anahi Magdaleno 5, Kimberly Almazan 2, Aleila Cantu 2, Marla Carreon 1.
RECORDS: PSJA High 1-0; Santa Maria 2-1.
McALLEN HIGH 48, MISSION HIGH 37
McAllen High 7 10 21 10 — 48
Mission High 6 8 13 10 — 37
McALLEN HIGH (48): Lola Mallard 16, Dani Fuentes 8, Kaylee Lopez 8, Adelaide Fleischmann 7, Natasha Butters 6, Averie Moes 3.
MISSION HIGH (37): Hayley Garza 15, Sabrina Alaniz 5, Jiselle Mendoza 4, Danielle Munoz 4, Ana Rivera 3, Carolina De Leon 2, Maranda Garcia 2, Jordan Hernandez 2.
RECORDS: McAllen High 1-2; Mission High 1-1.
Saturday’s Games
Non-District
EDINBURG HIGH 47, SHARYLAND PIONEER 28
Edinburg High 2 12 16 17 — 47
Shary Pioneer 9 6 6 7 — 28
EDINBURG HIGH (47): Daysha Tijerina 17, A’nnika Saenz 12, Janai Coleman 10, Lucero Jimenez 7, Madison Martinez 1.
SHARYLAND PIONEER (28): Audry Hornaday 9, Carly Hornaday 9, Isabella Mancha 5, Hailey Silva 3, Sophie Ponce De Leon 2.
RECORDS: Edinburg High 2-1; Sharyland Pioneer 2-1.
McALLEN ROWE 48, MERCEDES 28
Mercedes 2 6 2 18 — 28
McAllen Rowe 12 16 15 5 — 48
MERCEDES (28): Danielle Barroso 10, Jayme Flores 7, Cerina Limas 4, Leah Adame 2, Riley Lara 2, Hailey Lozoya 2.
McALLEN ROWE (48): Yulissa Yebra 13, Destiny Menchaca 12, Evelyn Valero 8, Alexys Delgado 4, Kayla Menchaca 4, Olivia Pawelek 3, Anjalena DeLeon 2, Miriam de Leon 2.
RECORDS: McAllen Rowe 4-1; Mercedes 0-2.
