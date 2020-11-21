Walmart offers Christmas lights hanging services

Need some help stringing up Christmas lights at your home this year?

You might want to reach out to Walmart because the retailer has teamed up with Handy and will put up the lights for you.

Walmart will also have Christmas trees you purchase on its website delivered to your front door, the retailer said in a press release.

The retailer states that owners of single-story homes can have the lights stringed for $129. The cost is $199 for two-story homes. The fee is $99 to have the lights taken down for a single-story home and $159 for a two story home.

To get lights installed, simply add Christmas Lights Installation Service to your Walmart cart. After checkout, Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment. You just need to supply the lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords.

Once that’s done, a professional will complete the installation, Walmart stated.

Walmart said there are tons of options regarding selecting a Christmas tree, and it’s easy to see what’s available and set a delivery time. Customers can also select whether they’d like a fresh-cut tree or a potted option in sizes ranging from 3 feet tall to 9 feet tall.

To schedule having Christmas lights installed or a Christmas tree delivery, visit www.walmart.com