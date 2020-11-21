Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Pioneer D’Backs with a win over Mission Vets 49-35 Delcia Lopez - November 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt *All Photos copyrighted Pioneer’s Tristan Castillo (15) gets pushed out of bounds by Mission Veterans defender Michael Pena (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted Pioneer’s Joseph Graham Jr. (2) makes a catch with Mission Veterans defender Pedro Salinas (8) draped all over him during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) bursts through the Mission Veterans defense during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) makes a move on Mission Veterans defender Rey Montez (31) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted Mission Veterans AJ Gonzaque (1) snags a pass for a touchdown catch in the end zone against Pioneer’s Alejandro Vasquez (1) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Mission Veterans Noah Garcia (21) speeds past Pioneer defender Gabriel Kelley (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Pioneer’s JJ Snyman (8) misses a catch in front of Mission Veteran’s Erik Arredondo (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Pioneer’s Tristan Castillo (15) tries to get past Mission Veterans defender Mike DeLeon (14) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Mission Veterans Noah Garcia (21) gets hit by Pioneer defenders Guillermo Guerrero (41) and Ryan Bulthuis (7) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com *All Photos copyrighted Pioneer’s Tristan Castillo (15) tries to elude a Mission Veterans defender Mike DeLeon (14) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All photos copyrighted Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) sprints past Mission Veterans defense during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shining Stars: Marburger leads Sharyland Pioneer past Mission Veterans Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen Rowe 34-31 City Champs: McAllen Memorial tops Rowe for spot in district title game Swarmed: Galan, Yellow Jackets too much for PSJA Southwest Weslaco High tops Donna North in Mid-Valley shootout