Texas hospitals ask for public’s help as COVID cases rise

The Texas Hospital Association issued a statement this morning asking for the public’s help as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge statewide.

The statement reads, “Out of care and respect for hospital staff who will be working through the holidays and beyond, Texas hospitals ask you to keep holiday gatherings very small. Remember that the safest way to celebrate is at home with the people you live with. We also ask that you continue to strictly follow the science-based precautions of masking, social distancing and hand washing.

We are counting on you to stay vigilant and protect yourself, so that we can remain ready and able to provide help to those who need us most. This has been a long road, and while we have come a long way,Texas hospitalizations are sharply increasing, reaching almost 8,000 hospitalizations yesterday – the highest we’ve seen since the devastating summer outbreak in Texas.”

As of Thursday, 1.14 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state with 20,689 coronavirus related deaths.

The statement went on to state:” Nurses, janitorial staff, physicians, laboratory technicians, specialists, food service workers and countless others dutifully have soldiered on, working inside hospitals every day to take care of families, friends and neighbors who have been hospitalized with this disease. They do not have the option of turning away or taking a break from the pandemic. They are on the frontlines of this deadly battle. They are tired and emotionally drained. They are worried about their own families. Yet, they keep moving forward, fighting for their patients.”

The statement ended with “We ask that you think of the health and safety of Texas health care workers as you make plans for the holiday season.”