Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen Rowe 34-31 Joel Martinez - November 20, 2020

McAllen Memorial quarterback Derek Silva (14) carries the ball against Mcallen Rowe in a District 16-5A Di west zone game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial wide receiver Andrew Salinas (7) looks back after running into the end zone against Mcallen Rowe in a District 16-5A Di west zone game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial Michael Lewis (12) carries the ball against Mcallen Rowe in a District 16-5A Di west zone game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial wide receiver Marcos De la Cruz (3) carries the ball against Mcallen Rowe in a District 16-5A Di west zone game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial running back Ethan Garcia (26) carries the ball against Mcallen Rowe in a District 16-5A Di west zone game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)