Eight more people in Hidalgo County died due to COVID-19 related complications, according to county officials who also reported another 719 confirmed cases of the disease on Friday.

The total number of deaths is now at 2,030, and there are now 40,085 confirmed cases. Currently, 2,333 of those cases are active.

Hidalgo County also reported 167 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 63 of those patients receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.