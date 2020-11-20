DPS arrests second murder suspect in Nov. 8 Roma killing

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Romeo Alberto Ibanez on Thursday on a charge of murder for the Nov. 8 death of 42-year-old Noe Manuel Ramirez Jr.

Ibanez, who was born in 1971, is the second suspect charged with murder for the man’s death, which happened in Roma.

He is being held on a $1 million bond, according to Roma Police Chief Jose H. Garcia.

Roma police arrested the other suspect, 36-year-old Cristobal Vasquez Moreno, on Nov. 11 and charged him with murder as well.

Roma police said in a news release on Nov. 8 that investigators responded to a homicide that occurred on Hibiscus Street.

Authorities have released no other details on the allegations against the men.

On Friday, Garcia deferred any other questions to the Texas Rangers, who he said are also investigating the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Roma police at (956) 849-2231.