Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McHi routs Donna 56-7 Delcia Lopez - November 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McHi’s Kolten Ottmers (10) makes an interception on a pass intended for Donna’s Adonis Garcia (2) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi’s Quin Canada (4) makes a catch near the goal line against Donna’s defender Ivan Torres (6) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Donna’s Luis Farias (12) quarterback bobbles the snap as McHi’s Adam Sanchez (54) zeros in on the play during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi’s Caleb Killian (20) runs back a punt as Donna defenders Ryan Ramirez (52) and Evan Frias (47) give chase during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi’s Hunter Curl (16) releases a pass during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi’s Caleb Killian (20) makes a move on Donna defender Alex Garcia (34) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi’s Daniel Casarez (28) gets by a Donna defender Francisco Contreras (18) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi’s Kolten Ottmers (10) attempts to block a punt by Donna’s Alex Garcia (34) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Donna’s Adam Reyes (22) gets taken down for a loss by McHi’s Cirr Arredondo (93) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Donna’s Adonis Garcia (2) is chased by McHi’s David Lozano (58) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Edcouch-Elsa defeats PSJA Southwest 35-21 STC culinary arts students put spin on classic Thanksgiving feast More than 200 families receive Thanksgiving meal from Mission officials FAA OKs troubled Boeing passenger jet for U.S. flights Pharr breaks ground on new, state-of-the-art wellness facility