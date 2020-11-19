McHi’s Kolten Ottmers (10) makes an interception on a pass intended for Donna’s Adonis Garcia (2) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Quin Canada (4) makes a catch near the goal line against Donna’s defender Ivan Torres (6) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Donna’s Luis Farias (12) quarterback bobbles the snap as McHi’s Adam Sanchez (54) zeros in on the play during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Caleb Killian (20) runs back a punt as Donna defenders Ryan Ramirez (52) and Evan Frias (47) give chase during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Hunter Curl (16) releases a pass during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Caleb Killian (20) makes a move on Donna defender Alex Garcia (34) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Daniel Casarez (28) gets by a Donna defender Francisco Contreras (18) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Kolten Ottmers (10) attempts to block a punt by Donna’s Alex Garcia (34) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Donna’s Adam Reyes (22) gets taken down for a loss by McHi’s Cirr Arredondo (93) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Donna’s Adonis Garcia (2) is chased by McHi’s David Lozano (58) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

