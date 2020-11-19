Palmview PD investigating fatal shooting

The Palmview Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting which occurred Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Chief Gilbert Zamora said police received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. for a man with an injury from a discharged firearm.

“Investigation began and it was quickly determined that there was a male subject that was no longer at location. According to witnesses, this same male subject left location with the firearm,” Zamora said.

The man who sustained the gunshot had no vital signs when police arrived and was bleeding profusely from a head wound, the chief said.

“He was pronounced deceased at around 11:00 PM. Also, according to witnesses, the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted,” Zamora said in the statement.

The investigation is ongoing.