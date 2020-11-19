McAllen police arrest men hospitalized after ‘negative reaction’ to drug

Valerie Gonzalez
-

MCALLEN — Police arrested two men who were recently released from the hospital after experiencing a “negative reaction” to a drug early Saturday morning.

Four men consumed a drug now identified as fentanyl at a downtown business over the weekend, according to Lt. Joel Morales. 

One man, Sergio Sanchez, 29, of Alamo, died after ingesting drugs.

Two other men — Victor Manuel Soto, 28, of San Juan, and Jose Eduardo Paredes Franco, 27, of McAllen — were recently released from the hospital. Police arrested and charged them with possession of a controlled substance. 

Both men were arraigned, and bond was set at $5,000. 

Morales said the case remains under investigation by McAllen Police Department, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

A fourth man remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

