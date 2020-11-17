San Antonio Wagner senior JaSean Jackson, one of the top high school basketball players across South Texas, picked UTRGV and inked his letter of commitment to play for the Vaqueros at a signing ceremony with his coaches, teammates, friends and family Monday evening in San Antonio.

“It’s a blessing. I’ve been working toward this for a long time and to finally be here, I’m just going to enjoy the moment and embrace the love that’s around me right now,” Jackson said to Channel 4 WOAI-TV in San Antonio at his signing ceremony Monday evening. “I’ll remember this moment forever.”

Jackson, a 6-foot-1 point guard entering his third season as a varsity starter for the Thunderbirds, was named the San Antonio Express-News’ high school basketball Player of the Year in 2019-20 and the newspaper has identified him as one of the top area players to watch this year at the Class 6A level.

Jackson helped lead Wagner to the UIL Class 5A state semifinals on the basketball court as a junior before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the remainder of the state basketball tournaments at every classification level.

As a junior, he was named the District 26-5A MVP after averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 40 games, while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.9% from behind the 3-point line.

As a sophomore, Jackson earned 26-5A First Team All-District honors by averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

“JeSean comes from a good basketball family and powerhouse teams that have allowed him to play a lot of great competition throughout AAU and high school,” UTRGV head basketball coach Lew Hill said in a statement. “He understands the game and is continuously getting better. JeSean can really shoot the basketball, but more importantly, he’s all about the team. He’s the type of student-athlete we love to have in the program. He will fit in well with the culture we built here and with what we’re trying to accomplish both on and off the court.”