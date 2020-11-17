A Mercedes police officer was struck by a vehicle at the Mercedes Premium Outlets, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The unnamed officer was transported to a local hospital, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra.

Mercedes police Chief Dagoberto “Dago” Chavez confirmed the incident in a Facebook post Tuesday, adding the vehicle was suspected of being involved with drug activity.

“On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at approximately 3:25 P.M. while conducting an investigation, Officers approached a grey in color four door vehicle suspected to be involved in illicit drug activity,” the post reads, in part.

When officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s occupants, the male driver of the vehicle ran over a Mercedes police officer, Chavez stated.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries to his body, Mercedes City Manager Sergio Zavala said. The officer’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of the incident with his family.

Though early reports indicate the officer will recover, the city manager said he “has bruising around his middle area.”

“It looks like he’s going to be okay,” Zavala said.

“It looks encouraging.”

Zavala further said those involved in the collision with the officer have been taken into custody and have reportedly confessed to their involvement.

“This is a fluid and ongoing investigation, but we are confident to say that all suspects to this crime have been apprehended,” Chavez said.

Chief Deputy Constable Joe Espinoza, of the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 constable’s office, said his men were maintaining a perimeter at the west side parking lot of the shopping center, and that stores remain open as police continue their investigation.

“We’re holding a perimeter. I believe everything is okay right now,” Espinoza said following the incident.

Both the police chief and city manager asked for prayers for the recovery of the officer.