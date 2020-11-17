McAllen man charged in fatal Halloween crash

McAllen police say a 22-year-old resident was under the influence of alcohol early Halloween morning when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a vehicle, killing a 48-year-old woman.

Police booked Jorge Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez into the Hidalgo County jail last Friday because he had been previously hospitalized.

On Oct. 31, McAllen police responded to the 3200 block of South Ware Road where a red Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hernandez collided with a gray Chevrolet Equinox driven by Guadalupe Macias, authorities say.

McAllen police say Hernandez was traveling southbound when he veered into oncoming traffic at 5:53 a.m. and hit Macias’ vehicle. She was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m.

Police say Hernandez had red bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

“Mr. Hernandez was hospitalized from the injuries he sustained and was unable to provide a statement,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Hernandez remains jailed on a $350,000 bond for a charge of intoxication manslaughter, records show.