Hidalgo County COVID-19 cases nearly quadruple with 426 new positives

Hidalgo County reported two more coronavirus deaths Tuesday and 426 new cases of the virus.

Both fatalities were men older than 70.

Out of the county’s 2,315 active cases, 169 remain hospitalized, with 64 of them in ICU.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday nearly quadruples the daily rate of cases as reported by the county in recent weeks.

It should be noted, however, that county health officials have explained that daily reports regarding new cases can reflect positive test results from previous weeks.

It is in line, though, with what officials expected would be an increase in COVID-19 activity during the fall and winter months due to factors they believed would have an impact — in-person schooling, holiday gatherings and social activities.

The county’s COVID-19 report on Monday confirmed it had exceeded 2,000 virus deaths at 2,004. That number is now at 2,006.

Cases have also now surpassed the 38,000 mark at 38,006, with 33,685 having since been released from isolation.

There are 2,315 net active cases as 224,259 tests have been administered in the county with 185,790 which returned negative.