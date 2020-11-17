Alton man charged with intoxication assault

A 60-year-old Alton man remains jailed on $225,000 in bonds over allegations he drove drunk and caused a three-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Alton police arrested Jose Guadalupe Cerda on Nov. 12 and charged him with three counts of accident involving injury and three counts of intoxication assault.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Alton Boulevard at around 3:56 p.m. that day in response to a three-vehicle crash involving a black 2001 Nissan, a white 2013 Ford Explorer and a 2006 Hyundai.

Authorities say Cerda, who was driving the Nissan, caused the crash and fled the scene. Investigators reported finding a 25-ounce can of Natural Light that was still cold to the touch inside the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The driver of the Ford Explorer had a panic attack and the passenger complained of pain to the lower back, police say. Both were transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were also transported to a hospital. Police say that vehicle’s driver complained of pain to his left side, while his passenger complained of pain to the neck and upper back.

Police found Cerda walking in the 300 block of East Main Street.

“Jose admitted to driving the vehicle that caused the accident and drinking beer. Jose stated he was going to get his wife for help,” the affidavit states.

Authorities say Cerda agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests and agreed to provide a blood specimen before he was arrested.