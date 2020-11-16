Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigating security breach at jail

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it fired several employees, including a high-ranking official, related to a potential security breach at the jail in late October.

“On October 29, 2020 Starr County Jail administration responded to a potential security breach stemming from a facility damage possibly caused by one or more jail inmates ,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

According to the agency, the jail administration is following inspection and reporting protocols and says the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating.

“The impact of the breach is currently under investigation; however, several employees have been relieved of their duties including a high ranking official and 2 lower ranking supervisors for failure to perform routine inspection and reporting protocols that may have identified the breach at its inception,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The agency says it is not releasing any other information because of the pending investigation.