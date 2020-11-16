While start times have been staggered for girls basketball programs across the Rio Grande Valley resuming practices and competition, a few Valley hoops squads have already shown enough to earn statewide rankings as some teams begin to finally tip-off their seasons this week.

The Harlingen High Cardinals, the only Valley team recognized in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll at any classification level, dropped from its perch of No. 20 overall in Class 6A statewide rankings.

However, the Cardinals and a number of other Rio Grande Valley teams were recognized in the Class 5A and Class Region IV Top 10 rankings from TXHSGBB.com, one of the leading sites devoted to girls high school basketball coverage in Texas.

At the Class 5A level, the Brownsville Veterans Chargers and Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks clocked in at seventh and eighth overall, respectively, among fellow Region IV squads.

Pioneer opened up its season with back-to-back blowout wins on the road over Weslaco East and PSJA Memorial. The Diamondbacks have now won 17 of their last 18 games and since welcomed back senior forward Audrey Hornaday, a former district newcomer of the year and MVP award winner after missing last season with an ACL injury.

On the east end of the Valley, though, Brownsville Veterans still holds the top spot in Class 5A in the RGV. The Chargers ran away with the District 32-6A title last season and have their eyes fixated on that goal once again.

No Rio Grande Valley teams made the Class 6A Region IV Top 10 for this week, however, Harlingen, Edinburg High and Weslaco High were the only three teams not included to also receive votes.

The Cardinals topped the Bobcats Friday in Edinburg in a high-profile non-district matchup that also served as the season debut for Edinburg High, which is coming off the best season in recent school history (36-4).

Meanwhile, Harlingen rebounded nicely with back-to-back wins after a rocky season-opening loss to Laredo Alexander in overtime. The Weslaco Panthers are off to a hot 3-0 start with huge wins over La Joya High and McAllen Rowe to date.

