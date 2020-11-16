McAllen police ID man who died after ‘negative reaction’ to drug

MCALLEN — Police here identified the man who died after consuming drugs early Saturday morning.

Sergio Sanchez, 29, from Alamo died after ingesting drugs at a business in the 400 block of South 17th Street, according to Lt. Joel Morales.

Sanchez was also identified as a trombone player in a local band by members of his group.

Police responded to the call at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.

Morales said four men were using drugs in the restroom of a business in that block when they had a “negative reaction.” It prompted their transportation to a local hospital.

The three other men remain hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Three of the four men belonged to a band, Banda La Nueva Generación de Chuy Hernandez, out of Brownsville.

In a news release, the band expressed their condolences for Sanchez, who played trombone, and the two other men, Victor Soto and Eduardo Paredes, who played the trumpet.

The drug in question has yet to be identified.

The motive for the band members’ actions is unknown, since they were on break when that happened, according to the news release posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The band ended their statement calling for more control of dangerous substances.