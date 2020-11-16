The McAllen Memorial Mustangs became the first Rio Grande Valley volleyball squad to enter the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A statewide Top 25 poll, joining Brownsville Rivera as the only two Valley volleyball teams at any classification level to earn the distinction in 2020.

The Mustangs debuted at the No. 7 spot overall in their TGCA rankings debut this season. It also marks the highest poll position for any RGV volleyball team at any level so far this year.

Memorial pieced together a perfect 13-0 regular season campaign under second-year head coach Ashley Doffing and wrapped up an unbeaten run through district play and an outright district championship over the weekend.

Brownsville Rivera, meanwhile, has been in the TGCA’s Class 6A rankings longer than any Valley squad so far this season.

The Raiders have dominated District 32-6A so far this season and currently sit at the No. 24 spot in the TGCA Class 6A rankings on the eve of the start of the bi-district playoffs for 5A and 6A squads.

Rivera slid slightly after holding the No. 23 spot, the highest the Raiders have climbed in the TGCA rankings this season, for each of the last two weeks. Brownsville Rivera is the only other Valley varsity volleyball squad that can currently boast an undefeated record at 12-0.

