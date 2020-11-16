McAllen marathon honoring Scott Crane to go virtual

McAllen city officials announced the annual marathon that honors the late commissioner Scott Crane will be held as a virtual race experience in January as the world continues to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run will be held via a series of virtual events held throughout the third week of January. The virtual events will run from Jan. 15-17.

“With thousands of runners from around Texas, the country and even beyond that have come to look forward to this event every January, the decision to change the format of the 2021 McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run was not one that was made lightly,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in a news release last week. “However, in an abundance of caution, we decided that a virtual marathon event would allow everyone who would like to participate to do so safely and be ready for the next one.”

All participants currently registered will be able to defer their entry to the 2022 race or take advantage of one of several options based on the race that they are currently registered for, city officials said. Runners already registered will receive an email with additional details on how to make their selection.

“While we will be celebrating the 2021 McAllen Marathon at a distance, we will continue to look forward to when we can come together again,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, said. “As someone who has participated in the race myself, I understand how important the McAllen Marathon is to all the runners out there.”

Runners who participate will have the option to complete their race from anywhere and anytime between Jan. 15 and Jan. 17. All participants will receive a runner box that will include a runner shirt and bib, along with sponsor gifts. Finisher medals will be available for pickup during a drive-thru finish line event held a week after the event.

Registration for the 2021 Virtual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run is currently available at www.mcallenmarathon.com .