Hidalgo County exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 death toll

Hidalgo County announced six additional COVID-19 related deaths and 167 new cases on Monday morning.

For the first time since releasing virus activity, going back to March, there was no comment from Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez in the news release.

Of the six deaths, one included a woman in her 70s from Alamo, a man in his 60s from Edinburg, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s from Mission, and two women from undisclosed locations.

With the additional deaths, Hidalgo County has now passed the 2,000 mark with 2,004 total deaths.

There have been 37,580 confirmed cases in Hidalgo County. There are currently 166 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 66 are in intensive care units.

The county also announced that 31 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 33,303.

There are currently 2,273 net active cases in the county.

Of the 219,725 total COVID-19 tests administered in Hidalgo County, 181,255 have yielded negative results.