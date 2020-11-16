3 arrested in Weslaco after shots fired at a bar

The Weslaco Police Department has three suspects in custody who are accused of an early Monday morning shooting at a bar in town.

Police say they responded to Sr. Mostacho at 2307 Expressway 83 at 1:34 a.m. in reference to reports of shots fired.

“Officers arrived at 1:36 a.m. and were directed by witnesses to the suspect’s vehicle,” police said in a news release. “A total of three suspects were detained and two handguns were recovered from the scene. After a thorough investigation, it was determined shots were fired and as a result, three individuals were arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.”

The suspects include 22-year-old Jose Juan Espinoza, 22-year-old Juan Alberto Lopez and 19-year-old Shayla Lee Escalante.

Weslaco police did not report any injuries.