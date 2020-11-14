Walmart resumes limiting the number of customers in stores

Walmart again nationwide has started “metering” the number of customers it is letting inside its stores, several media outlets are reporting.

The metering began today and will continue until further notice. Officials said it was necessary because of the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country.

The company had first implemented its metering policy back in April because of coronavirus.

Under the metering policy Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to Walmart’s newsroom for more information.