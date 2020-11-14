©All Photos Copyrighted Mission Veteran’s Ricky Reyna (7) is flushed out of the pocket by Mission defenders Dante Lopez (43) and Hugo Valle (54) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veteran’s Raymundo Hernandez (17) misses a pass as Mission’s Jude Jaime (23) defends on the play during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veteran’s Ricky Reyna (7) is flushed out of the pocket by Mission defender Hugo Valle (54) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Damian Cortez (27) attempts to jump over a Mission Veteran’s defender Erik Arredondo (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Jeremy Duran (3) prepares to launch a long ball as Mission Veteran’s defender Cody Von Wald (31) zeros in on the play during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Andrew Maldonado (22) is hit hard by Mission Veteran’s defender Luis DeHoyos (29) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veteran’s AJ Gonzaque (1) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown as Mission defender Jose Tovar (19) defends on the play during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Tajh Jones (7) breaks the plane of the end zone for a touchdown with Mission Veteran’s defender Erik Arredondo (10) riding his back during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Tajh Jones (7) goes up for a catch for a touchdown with Mission Veteran’s defender Erik Arredondo (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Dante Lopez (43) raises his hands in front of Mission Veteran’s quarterback Ricky Reyna (7) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

