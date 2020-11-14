SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McAllen Rowe defeats Donna High 44-0 Joel Martinez - November 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen Rowe defensive player Jason Neal (33) carries the ball after intercepting it against Donna High in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe wide receiver Gustavo Cruz (88) fights off Donna High defensive player Marco De Los Rios (19) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe running back Lorenzo Lopez (27) carries the ball against Donna High in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe defensive players Jahir Garcia (23) and Abraham Ramirez (7) stop the advance of Donna High ball carrier Adan Reyes (22) in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe running back Lorenzo Lopez (27) carries the ball against Donna High in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe wide receiver David Savage (21) carries the ball into the end zone dragging Donna High defensive player Brian Juarez (7) in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe quarterback Mateo llanas (5) carries the ball through the Donna High defensive line in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe running back Lorenzo Lopez (27) carries the ball as he battles against Donna High defensive player Oscar Sandoval (99) in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe wide receiver David Savage (21) attempts to pull past Donna High defenders in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Rowe running back Lorenzo Lopez (27) crosses onto the end zone untouched against Donna High in a District 16-5A matchup at Bennie LaPrade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Harlingen High earns a slim victory over Wesalco 13-10 Everything earned: RGC Rattlers rally to take down Toros, earn first win Zone Champs: Harlingen tops Weslaco, secures district title game berth in The Monitor’s GOTW Photo Gallery: Rio Grande City defeats Laredo Cigarroa 35-31 Photo Gallery: Hidalgo falls to Alice 14-21