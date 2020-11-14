Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Harlingen High earns a slim victory over Wesalco 13-10 Delcia Lopez - November 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Weslaco’s Rodney Garza (6) scampers past Harlingen High defenders Pedro Silguero (54) Juan Garcia (25) and Ezvyn Zuniga (37) during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Rodney Garza (6) is pressured by Harlingen High defender Isaiah Lizcano (23) during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Weslaco’s Jesse Hernandez (21) shuffles past Harlingen High defense for big yardage during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Harlingen High’s Izaiah Bell (9) bursts up the middle against Weslaco’s defense during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Harlingen High’s Joseph Garza (25) with a spin move on Weslaco’s Elian Rodriguez (23) during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Harlingen High’s Joe Zuniga (4) mishandles the ball on a quarterback sneak against Weslaco’s defense during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Harlingen High’s Tristan Vasquez (5) is tackled by Weslaco’s defender during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Weslaco’s Meliton Rodriguez iv (2) runs past Harlingen High defenders JC Moradel (32) and Ezvyn Zuniga (37)f during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Photographs @ themonitor.com. are copyrighted. Harlingen High’s Kian Torres (19) is hit by Weslaco defender Ethan Zamora (40) jars the ball loose during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Everything earned: RGC Rattlers rally to take down Toros, earn first win Zone Champs: Harlingen tops Weslaco, secures district title game berth in The Monitor’s GOTW Photo Gallery: Rio Grande City defeats Laredo Cigarroa 35-31 Cameron County judge to give COVID-19 update this morning Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history