Weslaco’s Rodney Garza (6) scampers past Harlingen High defenders Pedro Silguero (54) Juan Garcia (25) and Ezvyn Zuniga (37) during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Rodney Garza (6) is pressured by Harlingen High defender Isaiah Lizcano (23) during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

 

Weslaco’s Jesse Hernandez (21) shuffles past Harlingen High defense for big yardage during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Harlingen High’s Izaiah Bell (9) bursts up the middle against Weslaco’s defense during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Harlingen High’s Joseph Garza (25) with a spin move on Weslaco’s Elian Rodriguez (23) during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Harlingen High’s Joe Zuniga (4) mishandles the ball on a quarterback sneak against Weslaco’s defense during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Harlingen High’s Tristan Vasquez (5) is tackled by Weslaco’s defender during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco’s Meliton Rodriguez iv (2) runs past Harlingen High defenders JC Moradel (32) and Ezvyn Zuniga (37)f during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Harlingen High’s Kian Torres (19) is hit by Weslaco defender Ethan Zamora (40) jars the ball loose during a high school football game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13,2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

