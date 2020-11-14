‘Negative reaction’ to drug leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized in McAllen

MCALLEN — A man died and three others were taken to the hospital after consuming drugs at a downtown business in McAllen early Saturday morning.

McAllen police officers responded to a call at the 400 block of South 17th Street at 1:03 a.m., according to Lt. Joel Morales.

Morales said four men were using drugs in the restroom of a business in that block when they had a “negative reaction.” It prompted their transportation to a local hospital.

One of the men died, but his identity is being withheld until police notifies his family.

The drug was not described.