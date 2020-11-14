Man shot to death in La Villa identified

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says a 25-year-old man was shot to death Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified by the sheriff’s office as Brandon Lopez, according to their Twitter page.

“Deputies responded to reports of shots fired earlier this morning near the area of the 600 blk of East 6th Street in La Villa. Deputies discovered a 25 year old Hispanic male dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing,” Guerra previously wrote on Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.