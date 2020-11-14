EDINBURG — The city will have a new spokeswoman beginning this week.

Edinburg city officials announced the hiring of former award-winning journalist Ashley Custer as the new Director of Communications and Media in a news release Friday. Custer, who previously reported for two of the Rio Grande Valley’s news stations, KRGV-TV and KGBT-TV, takes her post Tuesday.

“I’m humbled to have been given this opportunity to serve the citizens of a city as prosperous as Edinburg,” Custer said in a news release Friday. “I have always believed that knowledge is power. As a journalist, I loved being able to advocate for the Rio Grande Valley community and being able to raise awareness about issues that directly impacted local families and taxpayers.”

Custer took over the post former spokeswoman Cary Zayas left in August when she chose to pursue other professional opportunities in San Antonio.

Custer most recently served as Rio Grande City’s Public Relations/Public Information Officer and also previously worked as a reporter for KSAT- TV in San Antonio.

“As an Edinburg city employee, I am dedicated to keeping its residents and the media well-informed of initiatives, community events, economic progress and much more,” Custer said. “I want the residents to feel empowered and connected to their city government.”

Custer has a bachelor of arts in communications and a bachelor of political science/public law from the University of California San Diego, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance.