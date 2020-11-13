SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Rio Grande City defeats Laredo Cigarroa 35-31 Joel Martinez - November 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Rio Grande City Running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball through the Laredo Cigarroa defensive line on his way to a touchdown in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa defensive player Rolando Valles (55) in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) gestures to the RGC sideline with the ball after a play against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City’s CJ Garcia (7) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City receiver Miguel J. Garcia (2) completes a reception against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City quarterback Kevin Guerra (9) passes the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) receives a hit as he carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa defense in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City quarterback Kevin Guerra (9) passes the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City running back Marc Perez (8) carries the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande City quarterback Kevin Guerra (9) passes the ball against Laredo Cigarroa in a District 14-5A game at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Rio Grande City. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Hidalgo falls to Alice 14-21 Game of Inches: Hidalgo falls to Alice in bi-district heartbreaker Bobcat defense leads Edinburg High past rival Edinburg North Photo Gallery: Edinburg High defeats Edinburg North 24-14 Panther Pride: Garza, Hernandez stepping up for Weslaco offense