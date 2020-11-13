Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Hidalgo falls to Alice 14-21 Delcia Lopez - November 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Hidalgo’s Jonathan Trevino (13) misses a catch as Alice’s defender Eric Cuellar (8) defends on the play during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo’s Dakota Cervantes (12) sacks Alice’s quarterback Jacob Guzman (6) during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) drags Alice’s defender Gus Trejo (28) during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo’s Ruben Guerra (55) makes the stop at the line of scrimmage against Alice’s Jesus Sanchez (45) during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Alice’s Matthew Molina (21) misses a catch as Hidalgo’s defender Hugo Jauregui (16) knocks the ball loose during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo’s Dakota Cervantes (12) in the grasp of Alice’s quarterback Jacob Guzman (6) during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo’s Marco Esparza (36) attempts to make a stop on Alice’s quarterback Jacob Guzman (6) during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) drags a Alice’s defender during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo Ever Rodriguez (15) sneaks by Alice’s defense during a bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hidalgo Jacob Martinez (1) breaks the plane of the end zone for a touchdown with Alice’s defender Gus Trejo (28) during a high school bi-district game at Jersey Bull Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 12,2020 in Falfurrias. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Game of Inches: Hidalgo falls to Alice in bi-district heartbreaker Bobcat defense leads Edinburg High past rival Edinburg North Photo Gallery: Edinburg High defeats Edinburg North 24-14 CBP officers seize over $1.25 million in drugs at Progreso Port of Entry Panther Pride: Garza, Hernandez stepping up for Weslaco offense