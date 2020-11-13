Hidalgo County death toll nears 2,000

Four more Hidalgo County residents died from complications related to COVID-19 and 199 more tested positive for the disease, county officials reported Friday.

A Mercedes woman in her 60s, an Edinburg woman over 70 years old, and two men over 70 — one from Weslaco and the other from an undisclosed location — died due to the coronavirus disease.

The new losses bring the total COVID-related deaths to 1,998 and the total number of cases to 37,413 with 2,143 considered active.

“COVID-19 is flaring up across the nation,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “We must protect ourselves to avoid a similar spike in cases in South Texas.”

“Please stay home when you can and wear facial coverings when you go out,” Cortez added. “To the friends and family of the four who have died, I offer my condolences.”

Additionally, there are 170 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the county. Of those, 64 are being treated in an intensive care unit.