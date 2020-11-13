Thinking about tossing a dead rooster onto the side of the road?

You might want to think twice, you never know who could be watching.

Jose Ramirez-Valdez, a 36-year-old Sullivan City resident, learned that the hard way Tuesday when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested him for improper disposal of a diseased carcass.

A probable cause affidavit for the man’s arrest says that at around 1:10 p.m. that day a trooper on routine patrol on U.S. 83 and El Faro Road received a report from personnel in a DPS helicopter who reported seeing a dead rooster thrown out of a red passenger car onto the side of the road.

The trooper caught up with the vehicle and says Ramirez-Valdez, the front passenger, admitted to throwing the dead rooster onto the side of the road.

“Mr. Ramirez was respectful and cooperative with me,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Nonetheless, the Sullivan City man remains jailed on a $2,000 cash bond, records show.