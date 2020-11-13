Cameron County judge to give COVID-19 update this morning

Laura Martinez
-
In this file photo, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. holds a press conference as he gives an update on COVID-19 and what the county is doing to slow the spread of the virus. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

By LAURA B. MARTINEZ
Staff Writer

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., will hold a press conference on Coronavirus (COVID-19) at 11 a.m. this morning providing residents with an update on the virus.

The press conference will be held at the Oscar. C Dancy Building, at 1100 E. Monroe St.

As of Thursday, the county reported 24,895 coronavirus cases with 22,509 recoveries. There have been 1,099 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

There have been over 10.6 million COVID-19 cases reported in the nation with over 243,000 deaths.
In Texas, there have been over 1.06 million cases and 19,705 deaths.

