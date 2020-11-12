The Roma Police Department arrested 36-year-old Cristobal Vasquez Moreno on Wednesday and charged him with murder for the death of 42-year-old Noe Manuel Ramirez Jr.

The Monitor filed a Texas Public Information Act request with the Roma Police Department and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office seeking a copy of the probable cause affidavit for the man’s arrest.

“At this time arraignment is still pending,” Roma Police Chief Jose H. Garcia said in response to the open records request. “This is an active investigation and no additional information is available for release.”

Starr County jail records show that as of early afternoon, which is when Garcia responded to the request, the man had not yet received a bond.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to the other Texas Public Information Act request.

Roma police said in a news release on Nov. 8 that investigators responded to a homicide that occurred on Hibiscus Street.

Police have provided no other details of the allegations against Vasquez, a Roma resident, who is also charged with accident involving damage to vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Roma police at (956) 849-2231.