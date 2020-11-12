Man dies in crash north of Edinburg

A man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning north of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a news release, DPS says the accident happened at 7:35 a.m. on FM 3250 south of Miller Road, north of Edinburg.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a White in color Chevrolet Silverado (occupied by one male driver and one male passenger only) was traveling southbound on F.M. 3250 south of Miller Road. Driver of the Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over,” DPS said in the release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported with major injuries to DHR in Edinburg.

DPS troopers continue to investigate.

The identity of the man who died is pending next of kin notification.