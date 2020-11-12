RGV reports 290 new positive cases

Eight deaths across the Valley

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department officials reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and 183 new cases Thursday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release.

County officials did not report any activity Wednesday due to Veterans Day.

“Five new deaths from this disease may seem small relative to the death toll from recent days, but they represent much more to the family and friends of those who perished,” Cortez said in the release. “I offer my condolences to those families affected by these deaths and my sincere prayers that the death toll from this virus eventually ends.”

The ages of the five deaths range from people in their 40s to those in their 70s, raising the death toll in Hidalgo County to 1,994.

Hidalgo County officials also reported a total of 159 individuals are in county hospitals, with 64 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 275 individuals were released from isolation on Tuesday, raising the total number of those released from isolation to 32,759.

As of Tuesday, the county has administered 214,306 COVID-19 tests, with 176,704 returning negative. Tuesday’s cases raised the total number of known positive cases in Hidalgo County to 37,214.

According to the news release, only 2,461 cases are active.

In Cameron County, officials there also did not report COVID-19 activity Wednesday due to Veterans Day. As a result, county Judge Eddie Trevino’s news release from Thursday stated the statistics covered both days.

Over that two-day period, Cameron County reported three deaths related to COVID-19 and 70 new cases of the virus.

The ages of the three deaths were people in their 40s, 50s and 80s, raising Cameron County’s death toll to 1,099.

Additionally, the county reported 45 individuals recovered from the virus, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered from the virus to 22,509.

As of Thursday, the total number of known positive cases in Cameron County is 24,895.

In Starr County, officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the county reported 327 cases are active. Starr County’s death toll remained at 187.

Additionally, 3,569 individuals were reported to have recovered in Starr County.

In Willacy County, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 there, county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra announced in a news release Thursday.

The ages of the three positive cases are women in their 40s, 50s and 90s.